Scenes from Bangkok mall shooting that left 1 dead

Thai police on Tuesday (October 3) said they have arrested a 14-year-old suspected gunman after a shooting at a luxury mall in the capital Bangkok that emergency services said had killed one and injured at least six people.

Emergency services shared an image of a police officer apprehending and handcuffing an individual laying face down on the floor.

This, after several mall goers were spotted both in and out of the establishment after shots were heard in their area.

Meanwhile, Shir Yhav, a 26-year-old tourist from Israel said they were shopping when she heard "six or seven" shots from another floor.

She added that they hid in a warehouse attached to the store for around 90 minutes, "blocking" the door shut to stay safe. — Report from Reuters