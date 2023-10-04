Giant blaze at landfill site feared to spread toxic gas in Croatian city

Watch more on iWantTFC

A fire broke out Tuesday night, October 3, at a refuse collection depot filled with plastic in eastern Croatian city of Osijek.

Firefighters are on the scene battling the blaze, but with burning plastic, are struggling to get the blaze under control, and clouds of smoke could be seen billowing.

The Croatian Directorate of Civil Protection warned the residents to close windows and not leave their homes due to the possibility of toxic gas in the smoke. — Report from Reuters