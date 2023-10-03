People flee from mall following Thailand shooting

Watch more on iWantTFC

A gunman killed three people in a deadly mall shooting in Thailand's capital on Tuesday (October 3) and wounded several others, according to emergency services.

Eyewitness video showed people running onto the streets from the Siam Paragon mall in the wake of the attack.

The Metropolitan Police Detective Department said on its Facebook page that a 14-year-old suspected gunman had been arrested and was being questioned.

Emergency services said one of the wounded was a foreign national.

(Report from Reuters; Production: Milan Pavicic, Natasha Montague, Paul Warren)