Drone footage: Destroyed Russian hardware near Tokmak, Ukraine

The Ukrainian military on Tuesday (October 3) released drone video showing Russian hardware on fire south of Tokmak, in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Reuters was able to confirm the location from trees, buildings, terrain and road layout seen in the video which matched satellite imagery of the area.

The video was recorded near the settlement of Svitle, 20 km southeast of the Russian-occupied town of Tokmak.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the date when the video was filmed.

Tokmak's capture would be a milestone as Ukrainian troops press southwards towards the Sea of Azov in a military drive that is intended to split Russian forces following Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

(Report from Reuters; Production: Milan Pavicic, Andrii Pryimachenko)