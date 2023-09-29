School bus overturns in UK road crash

Watch more on iWantTFC

A British school bus overturned in a motorway crash on Friday (September 29) which has led to nearby hospitals declaring 'major incidents.'

A statement from North West Ambulance Service said the crash happened after the bus collided with a car.

One female had been taken to hospital and another 50 people were being treated at the scene according to the ambulance service.

Alder Hey Children's Hospital and Arrowe Park Hospital have both declared major incidents.

(Report from Reuters; Production: Aiden Nulty)