Flooding, heavy rains in New York due to Tropical Storm Ophelia

Reuters

Posted at Sep 30 2023 01:49 AM

The remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia brought heavy rains across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Friday (September 29), causing flooding on New York City streets.

(Report from Reuters; Production: Kyoko Gasha)
