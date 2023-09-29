Home > Overseas Flooding, heavy rains in New York due to Tropical Storm Ophelia Reuters Posted at Sep 30 2023 01:49 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia brought heavy rains across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Friday (September 29), causing flooding on New York City streets. (Report from Reuters; Production: Kyoko Gasha) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Tropical Storm Ophelia, New York, weather Read More: Tropical Storm Ophelia New York weather