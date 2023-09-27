'Where's my mom!' Man clutches mother's charred dress after Iraq's wedding blaze

Watch more on iWantTFC

“Those are my mother’s,” screamed an Iraqi man, as he clutched his missing mother’s clothes, who was caught in the fire of a wedding party in Hamdaniya district in Iraq's Nineveh province on Wednesday (September 27).

"My mother-in-law was stuck in the toilet, she didn’t come out, we have been searching for her, but nothing, not in the forensic medicine (department), not among those burned nor anywhere else, nothing,” said the missing woman's daughter in law.

The couple were heading to the wedding hall to look for the missing woman, when her son suddenly saw a dress that he identified as his mother's, before screaming and collapsing.

Nineveh Deputy Governor Hassan al-Allaq told Reuters that 113 people had been confirmed dead, with state media putting the death toll at at least 100, with 150 people injured.

The fire ripped through a large events hall in the north-eastern region after fireworks were lit during the celebration, local civil defense said, according to state media.

Preliminary information indicated that the building was made of highly flammable construction materials, contributing to its rapid collapse, state media said.

Eyewitnesses at the site said the building caught fire at around 10:45 p.m. local time (1945 GMT) and that hundreds of people were in attendance at the time of the incident.

(Report from Reuters)