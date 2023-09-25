Woman's body found in Florida alligator's jaws

Watch more on iWantTFC

Florida authorities identified the body of a 41-year-old woman after she was reportedly seen in an alligator's mouth on Friday (September 22).

The body of Sabrina Peckham was found in a waterway after a resident reported police on Friday (September 22) afternoon he had seen a body in the jaws of an alligator, CBS reported. The alligator lifted the body up in its jaws and then swam underwater with it, the resident said.

Aerial footage shows police officers securing the alligator to the back of a flatbed truck in Pinellas County, Florida on Friday.

A press release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said agents of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) humanely killed the 13 foot 8.5 inch (4,17 m) male alligator.