Home  >  Overseas

PatrolPH
ANC

Pamumuo ng buhawi sa South Dakota namataan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 25 2023 07:17 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Isang buhawi ang namataang namuo sa Brookings County, South Dakota noong Sabado, Setyembre 23 sa gitna ng masamang panahon.

Gumalaw ang buhawi sa bilis na 10 miles per hour (16km) at sinabayan din ito ng pagbuhos ng ulan, ayon sa ulat.

Wala namang naitalang nasaktan o nasawi dahil sa insidente.

—Ulat mula sa Reuters

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  South Dakota   tornado   twister   buhawi   weather  