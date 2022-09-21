Home  >  Overseas

UN chief appeals for cooperation to address world issues

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2022 12:49 AM

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the focal point at the 77th UN General Assembly. The UN chief calls for global cooperation in a world that he says is in great peril. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 21, 2022
