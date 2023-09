Watch more on iWantTFC

Drone footage on Wednesday (September 20) showed brown seashore and destroyed buildings in the flood-hit Libyan eastern city of Derna that was hit hard by storm Daniel.

Thousands of people were confirmed killed and thousands more are still missing from the Sept. 10 flood, when dams burst above Derna, in the storm, unleashing a torrent of water that swept away the center of the city.

Officials using different methodologies have given widely varying figures of the tolls so far; the mayor estimates over 20,000 people were lost.

Hundreds of bodies have been recovered from the sea since searches began and there are many left to find.

