Home > Overseas Kenya mourns Queen Elizabeth II as she is laid to rest Deutsche Welle Posted at Sep 20 2022 07:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Queen Elizabeth II was in Kenya when she learned that she had acceded to the throne following the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952. Seven decades later, as the Queen is laid to rest, residents of former British colony Kenya remember the monarch who was also a figurehead for their country as a member of the Commonwealth of Nations. Britain, world bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II Elizabeth II: Queen of the world Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Deutsche Welle, DW, ANC Read More: Queen Elizabeth II Kenya queen royals royal family Commonwealth Deutsche Welle DW /business/09/20/22/house-panel-vows-to-help-find-solutions-to-energy-woes/video/news/09/20/22/ilan-may-pangamba-sa-hirit-na-sim-card-registration/video/spotlight/09/20/22/queen-elizabeth-ii-the-monarch-that-ushered-in-a-digital-era/news/09/20/22/cedric-lee-on-vhongs-arrest-i-feel-vindicated/news/09/20/22/us-child-abuse-in-ph-still-a-priority-concern