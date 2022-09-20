Home  >  Overseas

Kenya mourns Queen Elizabeth II as she is laid to rest

Deutsche Welle

Posted at Sep 20 2022 07:38 PM

Queen Elizabeth II was in Kenya when she learned that she had acceded to the throne following the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952.

Seven decades later, as the Queen is laid to rest, residents of former British colony Kenya remember the monarch who was also a figurehead for their country as a member of the Commonwealth of Nations.
