Hong Kongers mourn Queen Elizabeth, and a bygone age

Deutsche Welle

Posted at Sep 20 2022 05:46 PM

Queen Elizabeth's death has triggered an outpouring of grief in the former British colony of Hong Kong, which was handed over to China 25 years ago. 

As Hong Kongers mourn the queen, they are also remembering what many view as Hong Kong's "golden era."
