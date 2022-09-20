Home  >  Overseas

Charles becomes king amid worldwide scrutiny

Deutsche Welle

Posted at Sep 20 2022 05:07 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

After training for this position for more than 70 years, Charles III is now king. 

How will things change for the British monarchy? And what will his future reign look like? 

 
Read More:  King Charles III   Queen Elizabeth   United Kingdom   Commonwealth   monarchy   republic   colonialism?  