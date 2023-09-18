Watch more on iWantTFC

Nine earthquake-hit damaged apartment buildings in Turkish city of Malatya were demolished by explosives on Friday (September 15) as the country is still recovering from the devastating February disasters.

The demolition company said 1660 kilograms of explosives in 30 thousand capsules were detonated to tear down 15-floor buildings after extensive security measures were ensured.

Drone footage showed the buildings, heavily damaged and evacuated after the February 6th earthquakes, collapsed within seconds after the simultaneous explosions.

Massive earthquakes devastated the country's southeast in February, killing more than 50,000 and causing more than $100 billion damage.

(Report from Reuters; Video source: Onat Yikim Insaat)