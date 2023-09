Watch more on iWantTFC

Dogs from a Spanish rescue NGO scoured flood-ravaged Libya on Thursday, Sept. 14, looking for survivors.

Rescuer Moises Belloch said their team is "searching against the clock" during the few hours that safety margins allow them and their dogs to enter damaged buildings in Derna.

Torrents of water washed away whole districts of Derna on Sunday night after two dams collapsed under storm floods.

Thousands were killed in the disaster and many thousands more are missing, though estimates of the toll have varied widely, and large numbers of Derna residents have lost their homes and belongings.

(Production: Andrea Rodriguez)

- report from Reuters