North Korea's Kim visits military aircraft factory in Russia's Far East

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in the town of Komsomolsk-on-Amur in Russia's Far East on Friday, Sept. 15, and headed straight to a vast aviation plant that produces warplanes and other equipment, TASS news agency reported and footage posted by Russian officials shows.

TASS said Kim was met by the regional governor and other officials on a red carpet at the town's railway station. He was whisked off to the Komsomolsk aviation plant, named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first person in space.

The plant produces Russia's most modern fighter jets, with TASS singling out the Su-35 and Su-57. The plant also manufactures civil aircraft.

Regional governor Mikhail Degtyarev wrote on the Telegram messaging app that Kim was shown facilities producing parts for the military jets as well as the civilian Superjet-100 aircraft, which Russia aims to produce without imported components.

Kim also saw a demonstration flight of the Su-35.

- report from Reuters