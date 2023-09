Watch more on iWantTFC

International search and rescue teams dispatched in the village of Tikht in Morocco have not had success finding survivors yet, they said on Thursday.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the High Atlas Mountains late on Sept. 8 killed 2,946 people and injured 5,674, according to the latest official figures, making it Morocco's deadliest since 1960 and most powerful since at least 1900.

The government has said it is doing everything it can to help all earthquake victims.

(Production: Miguel Pereira, Emilie Madi, Armelle De Oliveira)

- report from Reuters