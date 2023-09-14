Watch more on iWantTFC

Endurance athlete Lewis Pugh became the first person to swim the entire length of New York State’s Hudson River unassisted and without a wetsuit.

The 53-year-old UNEP (United Nations Environment Program) Patron of the Oceans completed the last mile of his 315-mile-journey on Wednesday (September 13) in a light drizzle and came ashore at Manhattan’s Battery Park to cheers and applause.

For over two decades Pugh has swum in extreme environments like the Arctic, the Himalayas, and along the length of the English Channel. He has completed long-distance swims in the planet’s five oceans and seven seas.

- Report from Reuters