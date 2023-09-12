Drone video: Damage of Morocco quake that killed at least 2,900

Watch more on iWantTFC

Drone video filmed on Tuesday (September 12) showed the damage to a town near the epicentre of the earthquake in Morocco.

The video showed destroyed buildings and debris scattered in the town of Talat N'Yaaqoub, one of the areas hardest hit by the disaster.

The death toll from the 6.8 magnitude quake that struck in the High Atlas Mountains late on Friday (September 8) rose to 2,901, while the number of people injured more than doubled to 5,530, state television reported.

It was Morocco's deadliest earthquake since 1960 and its most powerful in more than a century. — Report from Reuters