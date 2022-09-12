Home  >  Overseas

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Labi ni Queen Elizabeth II dinala sa Edinburgh, Scotland

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 12 2022 07:04 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Libo-libo ang nag-abang sa pagdaan ng labi ni Queen Elizabeth II mula sa kaniyang private estate sa Balmoral papunta sa Edinburgh. Ito ang unang bahagi ng funeral cortege ng reyna na magtatapos sa London para sa state funeral. Nagpa-Patrol, Rose Eclarinal. TV Patrol, Lunes, 12 Setyembre 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Queen Elizabeth II   death   funeral   Scotland   United Kingdom   overseas Filipino   Balmoral   Edinburgh  