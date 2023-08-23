Home  >  Overseas

Fulton County prepares for Trump surrender in Georgia election case

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 23 2023 11:19 PM

Officials in Georgia's Fulton County prepare for the surrender of former US president Donald Trump after he's indicted in an election subversion case. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 23, 2023
 
