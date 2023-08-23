Home > Overseas Fulton County prepares for Trump surrender in Georgia election case ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 23 2023 11:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Officials in Georgia's Fulton County prepare for the surrender of former US president Donald Trump after he's indicted in an election subversion case. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 23, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Georgia Fulton County Donald Trump election subversion election subversion case /news/08/24/23/oples-unmatched-dedication-honored-on-first-day-of-wake/entertainment/08/24/23/kathryn-finds-mother-in-dolly-in-a-very-good-girl-official-trailer/overseas/08/24/23/india-becomes-first-nation-to-land-spacecraft-near-moons-south-pole/overseas/08/23/23/22-killed-in-indian-railway-bridge-collapse/overseas/08/23/23/singapore-police-investigate-bomb-threats-at-18-locations