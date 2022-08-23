Home  >  Overseas

Tiny houses and new beginnings for the homeless in Germany

Deutsche Welle

Posted at Aug 23 2022 10:47 AM | Updated as of Aug 23 2022 10:50 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The homeless in Germany find a new lease on life, thanks to these tiny homes that offer security and privacy. 

The small abode has a bed, fire extinguisher, and other safety features. A nearby toilet offers the occupants a clean and decent area for their sanitation needs. 

Here's what the 3.2 square meter homes look like inside. 
Read More:  Deutsche Welle   DW   homeless in Germany   small homes   house design  