Home  >  Overseas

Meet Kenya's onion doctor: Helping farmers produce more and earn more

Deutsche Welle

Posted at Aug 23 2022 11:27 AM | Updated as of Aug 23 2022 11:38 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Lucy Wangari is helping small farmers go big in rural Kenya. 

Armed with her expertise in managing huge commercial farms, Wangari set up "Onion Doctor," a team helps small farmers produce more and earn better. 

Here's how she does it. 
Read More:  Deutsche Welle   DW   Kenya   onion doctor  