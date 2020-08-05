Home > Overseas PH to bring home remains of Filipinos killed in Beirut blast ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 05 2020 10:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv A powerful and deadly blast in Lebanon's capital left a horrific trail of destruction which authorities estimate may cost billions of dollars. Among those killed, injured and missing are overseas Filipino workers. The Philippine government has promised the immediate repatriation of the Filipinos' remains as it joins other countries in extending condolences to the Lebanese people. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 5, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ANC, The World Tonight, Beirut blast, Lebanon, Department of Foreign Affairs, Beirut blast victims, Philippine Embassy Beirut Read More: ANC The World Tonight Beirut blast Lebanon Department of Foreign Affairs Beirut blast victims Philippine Embassy Beirut