PH to bring home remains of Filipinos killed in Beirut blast

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 05 2020 10:02 PM

A powerful and deadly blast in Lebanon's capital left a horrific trail of destruction which authorities estimate may cost billions of dollars.

Among those killed, injured and missing are overseas Filipino workers. The Philippine government has promised the immediate repatriation of the Filipinos' remains as it joins other countries in extending condolences to the Lebanese people. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 5, 2020
 
