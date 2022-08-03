Home  >  Overseas

China hits Taiwan with trade curbs amid Pelosi visit

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 04 2022 01:54 AM

Tensions spiked between Washington and Beijing following a visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. A security analyst urged the Philippine government to prepare for possible implications to the country's own national security. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 3, 2022
