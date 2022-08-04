Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- A US think-tank believes China's show of military might is meant to deter other countries from extending legitimacy towards Taiwan's government.

The Project 2049 Institute, however, said the international community should push back.

"What we're seeing here is sort of another chapter in a very long story about how Beijing uses various means to be able to coerce or compel other countries to restrict their interactions with Taiwan," said the group's executive director Mark Stokes.

"You can have a One China Policy and still have relatively normal relations with other governments in the world, including Taiwan," he added.

China rolled out curbs Wednesday on the import of fruit and fish from Taiwan while halting shipments of sand to the island in the wake of a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The trip by Pelosi, who is second in line to the presidency and the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years, has ignited a diplomatic firestorm.

The Philippines is refraining from making "knee-jerk reactions" that could affect international relations, Malacañang said on Wednesday, as it refused to comment on Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.