Home  >  Overseas

TV Patrol

Biden nagpaabot ng pakikiramay sa pagpanaw ni PNoy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 25 2021 08:49 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

May integridad at tapat sa bayan. Ganyan inilarawan ng ilang Pinoy sa Amerika at Canada ang panunungkulan ni dating Pangulong Noynoy Aquino kaya nakiisa rin sila sa pagdadalamhati sa pagpanaw nito. Pati si US President Joe Biden, nagpadala ng pakikiramay at inalala ang kaibigang si Aquino. Nagpa-Patrol, TJ Manotoc. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 25 Hunyo 2021
 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   TV PATROL TOP   PNoy   Noynoy Aquino   Benigno Aquino III   death PNoy   tribute   obit   obituary   obit PNoy   Joe Biden  