Biden nagpaabot ng pakikiramay sa pagpanaw ni PNoy

May integridad at tapat sa bayan. Ganyan inilarawan ng ilang Pinoy sa Amerika at Canada ang panunungkulan ni dating Pangulong Noynoy Aquino kaya nakiisa rin sila sa pagdadalamhati sa pagpanaw nito. Pati si US President Joe Biden, nagpadala ng pakikiramay at inalala ang kaibigang si Aquino. Nagpa-Patrol, TJ Manotoc. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 25 Hunyo 2021

