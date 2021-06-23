Home  >  Overseas

Undocumented workers kasama sa mass rapid vaccination ng UK

ABS-CBN News

Jun 23 2021

Mas pinalawak pa ang rollout ng COVID-19 vaccines sa United Kingdom sa pagbubukas ng malalaking vaccine sites. Sakop din ng mass rapid vaccination ang undocumented workers. Nagpa-Patrol, Rose Eclarinal. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 23 Hunyo 2021. 

