'Zombie eye' inimbento para sa mga naglalakad nang nakatutok sa cellphone

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 07 2021 07:02 AM

Inimbento ng isang South Korean industrial engineer ang 'zombie eye' para sa mga taong hindi matigil na tumigngin sa kanilang smartphones kahit naglalakad.

Tutunog ang zombie eye kapag may nakitang panganaib o sagabal sa daan sa loob ng 1 hanggang 2 metro.

Paalala ng imbentor na si Paeng Min-wook, mag-ingat pa rin at maging responsable sa paggamit nito.

