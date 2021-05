Taiwan not yet at highest alert level amid COVID-19 spike

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Taiwan has not declared alert level 4 amid the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, the Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei has clarified.

Taipei was only holding a preparedness drill should the highest alert level become necessary, MECO said in a statement.

After recording just a handful daily infections for months, Taiwan is dealing with relatively large numbers of community transmissions though infection rates are starting to fall. It is under its second highest level of curbs to stop the spread of infections. - Rundown, ANC, May 31, 2021