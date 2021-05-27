Gunman kills 9 in California before taking own life
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 27 2021 10:48 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, California, California rail yard shooting, US, shooting incident, overseas Filipinos
- /video/news/05/27/21/house-panel-junks-impeachment-complaint-vs-leonen
- /video/news/05/27/21/manila-ranks-first-in-covid-19-vaccine-utilization-in-ncr
- /video/news/05/27/21/duterte-orders-arrest-of-village-chiefs-over-violations-of-mass-gathering-ban
- /video/business/05/27/21/ph-shares-surge-to-highest-level-since-april
- /sports/05/27/21/football-health-restrictions-bar-philippine-azkals-friendly-vs-india