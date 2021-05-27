Home  >  Overseas

Gunman kills 9 in California before taking own life

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 27 2021 10:48 PM

Tragedy for the families of nine transportation workers who died in the US state of California after a co-worker of theirs went on a shooting spree.

A Filipino-American is among the fatalities. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 27, 2021
