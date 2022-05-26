Home  >  Overseas

Authorities reveal more details about gunman in Texas mass shooting

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 26 2022 11:19 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Texas authorities revealed details about the gunman behind the mass shooting at a school that left nearly two dozen people dead. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 26, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Texas   Texas shooting  