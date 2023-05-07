Home  >  Overseas

2 Pinay nurses natunghayan ang koronasyon ni King Charles III

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 07 2023 09:37 PM

Dalawang Pinay nurses ang naimbitahan sa koronasyon sa Westminster Abbey kasama ang mga royalty at ibang VIP mula sa iba't ibang panig ng mundo. Nagpa-Patrol, Katrina Domingo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 7 Mayo 2023.

