2 pang batches ng OFWs mula Sudan uuwi ng bansa ngayong linggo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 07 2023 09:44 PM

Dalawa pang batch ng mga Pilipino mula sa Sudan ang uuwi ng bansa ngayong linggong ito. Paliwanag naman sa Department of Foreign Affairs, hindi nila mapipilit ang ilang ayaw umuwi. Nagpa-Patrol, Nico Bagsic. TV Patrol, Linggo, 7 Mayo 2023.

