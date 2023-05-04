Home  >  Overseas

British soldiers prepare for coronation of King Charles III

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 05 2023 02:03 AM

Thousands of British soldiers hold a full dress rehearsal in London for the coronation of King Charles III. Fans of the royal family have already reserved their spots along the procession route ahead of the historic event on Saturday. — The World Tonight, ANC, May 4, 2023
