Bayanihan ng community pantry umabot hanggang Timor Leste

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 25 2021 07:06 PM

Nagbigay inspirasyon ang Maginhawa community pantry sa maraming Pinoy sa loob at labas ng bansa. Katunayan, umabot na ang bayanihan hanggang Timor Leste. Nagpa-Patrol, Kori Quintos. TV Patrol, Linggo, 25 Abril 2021

