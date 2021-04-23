Home  >  Overseas

Russia pulls out troops from Ukranian border

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 24 2021 01:12 AM | Updated as of Apr 24 2021 01:13 AM

Russia withdrew its military forces near its border with Ukraine, ending a standoff that had alarmed Western countries. — The World Tonight, ANC, April 23, 2021
