Pulis na nakapatay kay George Floyd nahatulang guilty

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 21 2021 09:59 PM

Nahatulang guilty ng korte ang pulis na nakapatay sa African-American na si George Floyd sa Minnesota, United States noong Mayo 2020. Ang insidente ang naging mitsa ng malawakang protesta na "Black Lives Matter" sa Amerika at iba pang lugar sa mundo. Nagpa-Patrol, TJ Manotoc. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 21 Abril 2021

