Tennessee House Republicans seek expulsion of democratic lawmakers following gun control protest

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 05 2023 10:32 PM

In the US, Tennessee House Republicans took steps to remove three Democratic colleagues after they joined a gun control protest in the state control.

Among them is a Filipino American lawmaker Justin Jones. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 5, 2023
