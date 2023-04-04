Home  >  Overseas

Trump in New York ahead of historic arraignment

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 04 2023 10:54 PM

Former US president Donald Trump arrived in New York hours ahead of his expected arraignment in Manhattan's criminal court. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 4, 2023
