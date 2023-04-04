Home > Overseas Trump in New York ahead of historic arraignment ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 04 2023 10:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Former US president Donald Trump arrived in New York hours ahead of his expected arraignment in Manhattan's criminal court. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 4, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Donald Trump New York arraignment /news/04/04/23/cagayan-gov-argues-edca-sites-not-really-for-disaster-relief/sports/04/04/23/ateneo-coach-almadro-not-giving-up-on-final-4-chase/video/news/04/04/23/philippine-shares-close-lower-at-6472/video/business/04/04/23/finance-chief-diokno-not-bothered-by-opec-oil-production-cut/video/news/04/04/23/maritime-authorities-find-basis-to-sue-sunken-tanker-owner