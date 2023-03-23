Home > Overseas China accuses US of fueling tension in Asia-Pacific region ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 24 2023 12:48 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The top diplomats of the Philippines and China are meeting in Manila that include discussions on the South China Sea. The dialogue is taking place as China blamed America’s expanded military presence in the Philippines for allegedly stoking tensions in the Asia-Pacific region. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 23, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight China Philippines US South China Sea US-Philippines relations China-Philippines relations US Philippines US China geopolitics international relations foreign relations diplomacy China Philippines talks DFA foreign affairs /sports/03/24/23/amores-muling-humingi-ng-paumanhin-kay-pasturan-davis-ng-benilde/entertainment/03/24/23/korean-singer-woodz-sets-manila-concert-on-june-17/news/03/24/23/marcos-jr-calls-for-vigilance-after-masbate-violent-incidents/news/03/24/23/task-force-to-prioritize-oil-spill-containment/video/business/03/24/23/ph-shares-close-lower-at-6536-amid-new-central-bank-rate-hike