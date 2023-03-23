Home  >  Overseas

China accuses US of fueling tension in Asia-Pacific region

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 24 2023 12:48 AM

The top diplomats of the Philippines and China are meeting in Manila that include discussions on the South China Sea.

The dialogue is taking place as China blamed America’s expanded military presence in the Philippines for allegedly stoking tensions in the Asia-Pacific region. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 23, 2023
