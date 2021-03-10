Home  >  Overseas

TV Patrol

Face masks sinunog bilang protesta sa isang lugar sa Amerika

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 10 2021 08:49 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Tumatalab ang bakunang gawa ng Pfizer-BioNTech sa COVID-19 variant mula Brazil, base sa isang pag-aaral. Sa isang lugar sa Amerika, sinunog naman ang face mask bilang protesta sa umano'y paghadlang sa kanilang mga kalayaan. Nagpa-Patrol, Willard Cheng. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 10 Marso 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Idaho   United States   face masks   face masks burning   Pfizer   Pfizer vaccine   Covid-19 Brazil variant   Japan   Israel   Vietnam   Covid-19 pandemic   coronavirus disease   TV Patrol   Willard Cheng  