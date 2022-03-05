Home  >  Overseas

Nanghihinayang man, ilang Pinoy sa Ukraine napilitang lumikas

Posted at Mar 05 2022 07:20 PM

Nanghihinayang man, napilitan nang lumikas ang iba pang Pilipino sa Ukraine dahil sa patuloy na pag-atake ng Russia doon. Inaasikaso naman ng pamahalaan na mapauwi ang mahigit 30 seafarers na naipit sa gulo. Nagpa-Patrol, Wheng Hidalgo. TV Patrol, Sabado, 5 Marso 2022.

