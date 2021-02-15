Home  >  Overseas

TV Patrol

Donald Trump absuwelto sa ika-2 impeachment trial

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 15 2021 10:02 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Not guilty ang hatol kay dating US President Donald Trump sa kaniyang ikalawang impeachment trial. Pero nakalusot man, marami pa rin siyang haharaping ibang imbestigasyon. Nagpa-Patrol, TJ Manotoc. TV Patrol, Lunes, 15 Pebrero 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   Donald Trump   US President   Trump   impeachment   USA   America   US  