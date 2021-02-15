Home  >  Overseas

DFA repatriates 139 Filipinos from Myanmar

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 15 2021 11:55 PM

Over 100 Filipinos were repatriated from Myanmar as unrest there worsens 14 days after a military coup.

Myanmar's military is deploying armored vehicles to quell anti-coup protests in major cities. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 15, 2021
