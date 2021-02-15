DFA repatriates 139 Filipinos from Myanmar
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 15 2021 11:55 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Myanmar, DFA, Department of Foreign Affairs, Myanmar coup
- /sports/02/16/21/boxing-pacquiao-shows-hes-ready-to-fight-in-ig-post
- /sports/02/16/21/chess-wesley-so-notches-another-title-at-world-no-1-magnus-carlsens-expense
- /overseas/02/16/21/lets-think-big-germany-wants-to-work-closely-with-biden-on-trade-china-climate
- /overseas/02/15/21/courtesy-doses-peru-probes-early-use-of-sinopharm-vaccine-by-top-govt-officials
- /video/business/02/15/21/ph-stocks-sink-due-to-last-minute-selling