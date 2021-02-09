Home  >  Overseas

Trump's impeachment trial begins

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 10 2021 07:05 AM

Donald Trump's historic impeachment second trial began Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila), making the Republican the first former US president to be tried in the Senate.

Democrats need 67 votes to convict Trump and prohibit him from again holding public office on a charge of inciting last month's deadly storming of the US Capitol.

--Report from TJ Manotoc, ABS-CBN News
