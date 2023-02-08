Home  >  Overseas

US President Biden highlights low unemployment rates, implemented bipartisan bills in 2nd State of the Union Address

Posted at Feb 09 2023 02:08 AM

US President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union Address, which he used to highlight his administration's record job gains and infrastructure efforts.

He also pushed for higher taxes for the rich. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 8, 2023
