Russia aims to distribute Sputnik V to 500 million people this year: financer

MANILA - Russia aims to distribute its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to 500 million people this year, the head of the organization funding the drug's development said Wednesday.

The vaccine is 91.6 percent effective against COVID-19, according to results published in medical journal The Lancet.

Russia has so far distributed more than 4 million vaccines to its citizens and aims to inoculate those willing to receive Sputnik V by June, said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

"By June, we’ll inoculate around 60 million people (in Russia) and we believe we can provide our vaccine to more than 500 million people worldwide this year," he told ANC's Headstart.

Twelve countries will start inoculating with Sputnik V this week, Dmitriev said.

The country has also submitted an application for Sputnik V to be included in the COVAX Facility, a World Health Organization initiative for equitable access to inoculation.

"COVAX has been really very slow to give vaccines to any country so we cannot wait for that. We will be supplying vaccines to countries directly," he said.

Russia's Gamaleya Institute last month filed an application for the vaccine's emergency use in the Philippines.