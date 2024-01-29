CCTV shows gunmen entering Istanbul church before shooting

Watch more on iWantTFC

Turkish authorities have captured two gunmen who shot one person dead on Sunday (January 28) during a service at a church in Istanbul and who are believed to be tied to Islamic State, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

Yerlikaya had earlier said that the attack, which Ankara condemned, took place around 0840 GMT at the Italian Santa Maria Catholic Church in Istanbul's Sariyer district, and that one Turkish citizen - who was targeted by the gunmen - was killed while attending the service.

Newly released CCTV footage obtained by Reuters showed the masked gunmen waiting in the entrance of the church, following a man inside and then leaving quickly on Sunday.

Reuters was able to verify the footage by the design and shape of the entry doors which matched file footage of the church. The date and timestamp on the footage match the information given in a statement by Yerlikaya.

Yerlikaya said Turkish authorities had detained 2,086 people suspected of ties to Islamic State during 1,046 operations since June 2023, and that 529 people had been arrested. —Report from Reuters